USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist Jerry Raynor is encouraging landowners who want to participate in the FY21 Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to start working with their local district conservationists now. While the application deadline is not currently set, Raynor anticipates an application deadline in late December.
CSP is the nation’s largest conservation program for producers who are already established stewards and who want to add more conservation benefits on their land, such as improved water and soil quality and enhanced wildlife habitat. In addition to general CSP funds, additional CSP funds are available through a targeted Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) project called the Big Pine Watershed Partnership. Applications are accepted year-round but interested producers should contact their local NRCS field office to start the conservation planning and application process early. Applications not submitted by deadlines are deferred for future consideration.
