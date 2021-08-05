Sitting cross-legged on the floor of the police station around midnight, Amanda Carmack cried as she waited for detectives to arrive.
No more than five hours earlier, detectives took a detour as they drove Amanda Carmack home from a polygraph test, one characterized as deceptive. Indiana State Police detective Robert Burgess took Amanda Carmack on a lap around the block, showing her the last set of cameras they expected to examine footage from to see if 10-year-old Skylea Carmack ever truly ran away.
“My thought process was I want her to know what we know at this point so that she could maybe make an educated decision about her future,” Burgess testified Thursday.
Burgess explained investigators knew she didn’t leave in any other direction.
“You might want to help us bring her home,” he said as he recalled their interaction. “I said, ‘So if you have a change of heart and want to talk to me, do it.’”
Shortly after Burgess dropped Amanda Carmack off, ISP detective Joshua Rozzi said he received a set of notes that Skylea Carmack’s biological dad, Kevin, found earlier that day.
“Once you read the notes – and the way the investigation was going – things were not looking good as far as finding Skylea alive,” Rozzi testified.
The notes described her exhaustion of being lied to and her perception of being bad at lying.
“I’d rather tell the truth and deal with it,” a snippet from one note stated.
“I’m sorry, Mom,” another note read. “You wanted me to take care of them, and I couldn’t do it … I love all the kids … I’m broken. I’ve always been broken, haven’t I? Why can’t I remember?”
One note was dated Aug. 22, the same day Amanda Carmack made a post to Facebook that read, “I’m really at the end of my rope with this one,” after sharing that Skylea was hiding food in her pants and candy in her bed.
He and Kevin Carmack were essentially pleading with Amanda Carmack by that point, Rozzi said, but their pleas weren’t answered until she walked to the police station around midnight.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2019, Carmack hyperventilated as she recounted “images” that would later prove to be true.
“I remember sitting on her … putting something around her neck,” Carmack said in the taped confession broadcast to the jury.
She told detectives Skylea Carmack’s body might be in a trash bag on the left side of a white shed behind her home. That is exactly where police found her – tucked inside three black trash bags stuffed with dryer sheets, a piece of clothing tied in a double knot around her neck – so tight forensic pathologist Scott Wagner testified he couldn’t get his finger under it.
While Skylea Carmack’s body showed signs of decomposition, Wagner said the ligature used to strangle her was so tight it left the skin underneath it pale.
“The less blood the less decomposition,” he said.
ISP crime scene investigator Tim Dolby, who said he’s seen bodies from more than 20 hangings, testified, “It was, what I recall, the deepest furrow on the neck that I’ve seen in any of those.”
Defense attorney David Payne took issue with that characterization, saying the impression caused by the ligature could be more pronounced since her body was bloating and wasn’t found for more than four days. Dolby and Wagner both said the cadavers they’ve seen from hangings are not typically decomposing to that magnitude.
As for the bruises found under her neck on her chest and shoulder, Wagner said they were caused by blunt force trauma.
“They definitely occurred while she was still alive,” he said.
Photos from the scene and autopsy confirmed Skylea Carmack was found wearing the same clothes Amanda Carmack described when reporting her missing – teal Chuck Taylor sneakers, a Mario and Luigi top, black pajama pants adorned with candy canes and hearts. The pink backpack and pillow Amanda Carmack reported missing were found on top of the child’s body.
When detectives returned to the Gas City Police Department to make the arrest, they pressed Amanda Carmack to be honest and tell them what happened so she wouldn’t have to rehash the details, which she agreed to do after signing a waiver of her right to an attorney.
The timeline – critical to the defense’s argument that Amanda Carmack should be found guilty of manslaughter, not murder – was never fully divulged in the interviews. Amanda Carmack repeatedly said she didn’t know for certain whether it occurred in the house or in the shed. She said the timeline was blurry, not knowing if it happened before or after she put the Texas toast in the oven at 5:47 p.m. as she made spaghetti on Aug. 31, 2021.
She mentioned once, in the video, that she thought the strangling might have happened in the shed. When asked about when it occurred, she said, “Like after I talked to Kevin,” which happened just before 3:30 p.m. that day.
In the police-recorded interviews, Amanda Carmack claimed to not know when the backpack or pillow were taken from the 10-year-old’s room. She also couldn’t remember if Skylea Carmack struggled.
“It was just a flash,” she told officers that night.
The letters she wrote to her family before being taken from the station in handcuffs never left police custody. Police put them into evidence, something Payne took issue with, saying his client was trying to console the children she cared for and provide them with information they needed to know.
Payne made Rozzi read the letters out loud to the jury, most of which included apologies to each family member. The final letter read was addressed to Skylea Carmack, which included remorse for what had occurred.
“I’m sorry that I hurt you,” part of the the note to Skylea Carmack stated. “I didn’t mean for anything to happen.”
Also admitted into evidence Thursday were results of DNA testing, taken from the trash bags. All three showed likely contributions of DNA from Skylea and Amanda Carmack.
The ligature used to strangle Skylea Carmack to death went from hand to hand as the jury examined the evidence.
Payne argued the Facebook posts Amanda Carmack made showed his client was under extreme duress, earlier arguing that her migraines and job to homeschool seven children caused major anxiety for her.
Attorneys are expected to arrive early Friday to discuss final instructions, and prosecutors will begin calling witnesses around 8:30 a.m. that morning.
Attorneys are expected to arrive early Friday to discuss final instructions, and prosecutors will begin calling witnesses around 8:30 a.m. that morning.
