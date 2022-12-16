The 218 companies that moved to Indiana or expanded their Hoosier activities this year committed to invest $22.2 billion in their operations and create more than 24,000 jobs, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.
“Indiana’s economy is firing on all cylinders,” he said in a news release. “These investments and job commitments will transform our high-tech industries and ensure that Hoosiers are at the forefront of the 21st century economy.”
The Indiana Capital Chronicle, www.indianacapitalchronicle.com, is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to giving Hoosiers a comprehensive look inside state government, policy and elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.