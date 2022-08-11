The Community School of the Arts is holding auditions on Aug. 22-24 for the upcoming CSA Civic Theatre production of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.”
The production follows Raja, one of the survivors of Terezin, a concentration camp where more than 15,000 Jewish children passed through, as she shares her story. In Terezin, Raja and the children created an imaginative world of flowers and butterflies and hope behind the barbed wire. For the children, butterflies became a symbol of defiance.
