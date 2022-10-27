Through the hard work and generosity of a caring community, the POW/MIA memorial crosses at Grant Memorial Park have been restored.
Over his 30 years working on the grounds of the cemetery, Groundskeeper Jose Alvarado has seen his share of vandalism. The most unfortunate of which are the crosses marking those that died as prisoners of war or were considered missing in action during World War II.
Gradually, Alvarado found nearly 80 crosses knocked over, mildewed, split in pieces or crumbling with the slightest touch. For many years, he has carefully gathered the 35-pound stone markers in his arms and carried them to shelter in the storage barn behind the cemetery.
In February of 2020, two months after she was hired as a Family Care Advisor at Grant Memorial Park, Alice Uttinger was approached by Alvarado who wished to show her something. He brought her around to the side of the barn where the 78 crosses, bearing the names of brave young men lost overseas, lay flat under a tarp, broken.
“I was sad,” said Uttinger, who’s husband is also a veteran. “It was like a hidden secret. He hid those to protect them… When he showed them to me, he said, ‘I’m trusting you with this because I know you’re a go-getter.’ I started laughing because I didn’t really know him that well at the time. So, I just said, ‘Well, let me see what I can do.’”
Uttinger immediately set out to find grant funding for the crosses’ restoration. Wearly Monuments, who takes care of all Needham-Storey-Wampner’s monument needs, quoted the restoration of all the crosses at $13,800. After writing many letters to different organizations and being denied for numerous grants because of the company’s for-profit status, Wearly Monuments’ Vice President Tyler Whitaker offered to do the restoration at no charge.
“Our veterans are everything. They laid down the ultimate sacrifice for our country and gave us the lives that we have today,” Whittaker told the Chronicle-Tribune over the phone. “The project wasn’t going to move forward if it wasn’t done, wanting to see it done and see it through.”
Prior to Whitaker’s offer, NSW had planned and organized a tenderloin dinner to raise funds. Veteran organization Warrior’s Blend volunteered their time to help run the fundraiser and Rock’s Tenderloin would provide the food. After the restoration was done for free, NSW Owner and President Mark Storey decided they would pay it forward and all proceeds would go toward different local veteran’s organizations.
Normally, with fundraising events like these, guests are charged $10 and the organizer and supplier each take half of the proceeds. The day of the event, Storey announced that they would simply pay Rock’s Tenderloin and all funds would go toward local veterans.
They raised $3,000 in three hours.
“To see this coming into fruition is crazy to me. I didn’t think it was gonna happen a year and a half ago,” Uttinger said. She added that they hope to have the same fundraiser next year with the proceeds going toward veterans programs again.
Over the past three weeks, the grounds crew at Grant Memorial have been installing the newly restored crosses on the boulevard where they originally stood. In fact, the team of five have been doing this restoration project in addition to their normal workload at GMP.
“When they had them all lined up in that first section, I came around the corner and I had to turn away. I had tears in my eyes and I wasn’t letting him see me cry,” Director of Cemetery Operations for GMP Tracy Johnson said, laughing. “I was excited because the idea that we had in our head actually came to fruition, and it’s darn near perfect.”
“These guys have done so much work out at the cemetery to bring honor back to the names on those crosses,” Aftercare Advisor Lori Moore shared with the Chronicle-Tribune. “That’s what this is all about: bringing honor to those that served.”
Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Services will hold a dedication ceremony at Grant Memorial Park. Veterans of Foreign Wars from Kokomo will perform their color guard, and State Rep. Ann Vermilion will be there to provide the keynote address. Parking for the event will be across 26th Street at R.P. Home & Harvest with crossing guards in place to help visitors cross the street.
“It started as a dream in Jose’s heart that oozed into Alice’s heart,” Moore went on to say. “But then it grew. It became a complete team effort. It wasn’t, ‘Just one more job we have to do.’ It was, ‘No. This is a passion. This is something that needs to be done. These people need to be honored.’ And, because of the passion that grew from Jose to Alice to the rest of the team, it’s going to happen and it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”
“This is a big deal,” Moore added. “These people gave all, and they’re our people. They are all Grant County people.”
