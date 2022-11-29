Following the weekend of holiday shopping and spending for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, today has a different focus: generosity. Giving Tuesday takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and it is a time for communities to rally together for a common cause and give what they can to those in need.
“The beauty of this campaign is that anyone, anywhere can get involved and give back in a way that is meaningful to them. There is no minimum or limit and every gift given is helping to change lives for good,” said Iris Brunner, the Senior Marketing and Development Director for Grant Blackford Mental Health/Family Service Society, Inc. “This campaign reinforces the idea that each pebble– no matter the size– can create major ripples in the pond when we cast them all together.”
