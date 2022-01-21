Community members celebrated the launching of a new social networking platform uniquely designed for adults with disabilities and caretakers now available at gcsocial.net.
“As the last two years has impacted adults with disabilities and their caretakers disproportionately, the (Community Connections for People with Disabilities Grant Program) has enabled us to create pathways to better serve our clients and ensure that they have access to technology and social connection specifically designed for them,” said Jim Allbaugh, CEO of Carey Services.
Carey Services partnered with countless community members and organizations to develop the four-part project aimed at increasing access to resources.
The website features resources, information, events, groups, and opportunities for social engagement. After creating a profile, users can choose to join the following groups: Grant County Happenings, Frequently Asked Questions, Health, Employment, Arts & Crafts, and Books, Music & Games. Users are able to post or ask a question in the groups.
In addition to the website, the team also created kiosks that have been placed throughout the city for easy access to the platform for those without internet. A creative studio, located at 511 W 3rd Street, is also available at the Community Foundation for organizations to use to create video and audio content specific to the platform. A lending library contains 12 tablets and hotspots for those without internet access to check out.
The project was funded by a $200,000 grant through the office of community and rural affairs, and highly supported by Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who attended the ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Crouch said she was very impressed by the team's efforts to make the platform accessible to as many people in the community as possible.
“It really touched my heart and speaks to the character of the city of Marion,” Crouch said.
Crouch noted that there are around 100,000 Hoosiers with autism, down’s syndrome and cerebral palsy, many of whom were severely impacted by the isolation brought about during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crouch said she is especially passionate about supporting the caretakers of those with disabilities, which she believes this platform will do.
In addition to the platform itself, Crouch said she was impressed by the support from the community at the ribbon cutting.
“You had elected officials there, council members there, people from the library, people from the community, just the outpouring of support by the community was very impressive,” Crouch said.
Allbaugh agreed that it was a “great celebration for an awesome opportunity for this community.”
Kiosks are located at Bridges to Health, Carey Services, City of Marion Bus Terminal, College Wesleyan Church, Grant-Blackford Mental Health, Grant County Rescue Mission, Grant County YMCA, Marion Housing Authority, Marion Public Library and Meridian Health Services.
To check out items from the lending library, visit gcsocial.net/checkout/.
