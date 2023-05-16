The Fraternal Order of Police Martin Boots Lodge 79 held its annual Line of Duty Death memorial service on Monday to remember the officers, deputies and K9s that have given their lives in the line of duty in Grant County.
The memorial service was in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which President John F. Kennedy designated as May 15 in the ’60s and has been observed annually since then.
