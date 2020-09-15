Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) and the Community Foundation of Grant County have partnered to establish the CAPE II Career Exploration Grant. The purpose of this grant is to financially support Grant County, Indiana organizations that offer career exploration experiences, provide career guidance and counseling and encourage workplace internships and job shadows. IWU and the Community Foundation of Grant County will partner to determine distribution of funds.
“It’s so wonderful to be able to talk to the community about how IWU and the Community Foundation are working together in this meaningful way,” said Dawn Brown, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Especially, since our next grant cycle will focus on building stronger relationships with community partners, just like this!”
