The Community Foundation of Grant County has received a $100,000 grant as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) community foundation initiative. This unrestricted grant can be used for any charitable purposes the community foundation chooses.
As part of this GIFT VII grant opportunity, each community foundation that achieved 100 percent board member giving during the period from Jan. 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020, was eligible to receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000 per county served. This grant is in recognition of the important role that the community foundation’s board of directors plays both in leading the foundation and serving communities across Grant County.
