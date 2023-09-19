Community enjoys Congruence Arts and Music Festival
mkeller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Tensions rise over jail at county council, commissioners joint session
- Schools discuss dress codes after Marion change sparks online conversation
- Gas City outdoor fitness center open and available to the public
- "Customers have become friends" to grain elevator owner
- City spotlights fitness studio as Marion's Business of the Month
- City hall doors locked during public meetings
- 'It's a tool that just makes it too easy to stalk a person'
- Taylor University dining commons undergoing renovations following health department inspections
- Turnovers costly in Giants loss to No. 2 Kokomo
- Scores of volunteers make impact in county
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Non-violent offenders released on own recognizance to reduce jail overcrowding
- Community enjoys Congruence Arts and Music Festival
- Community Calendar: Things to do
- Scoreboard, Sept. 16
- Indians, Argylls win big on CIC Day
- Area sports, Sept. 19
- Senior spotlight-Class of '24
- City council prepares for budget first reading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.