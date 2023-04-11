Breaking News
Community comes together for Easter egg hunt
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Tornadoes hit Grant County, destroy homes
- Fire destroys abandoned church building
- Firewater Mill hosts grand opening for brunch, lunch options
- New solar park provides energy to hundreds of Gas City homes
- Mississinewa High School prepares to launch new program for 2023-24 school year
- Rescue mission names new executive director
- Emily Ratajkowski quit acting because she felt 'like a piece of meat'
- Construction begins on Gas City Music Center
- CSA student wins national award for self-portrait
- Indiana House committee abandons contentious library materials amendment — for now
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Community comes together for Easter egg hunt
- Mississinewa awarded informational technology grant
- How will the state pay for 988 services?
- Community Calendar: Things to do
- Indiana House committee abandons contentious library materials amendment — for now
- Giants' baseball taking steps in a positive direction
- Senior spotlight-Class of '23
- Area sports, April 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.