December 16

Christland UMC at 721 E. Charles St. in Marion will being having a “Night of the Nativities.” This is a display of special nativities. Visitors can attend Friday, December 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be in the fellowship hall.

For consideration to add an item to the To-Do column, please email requests to editor

@chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events occurring in the area.

