Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. ESE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.