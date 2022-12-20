The 1973 Marion High School class will have their luncheon at OBI’s Barbecue, 402 S. Washington St, Marion, at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Discussion will be next year’s 50th class reunion. Those who know of any ‘73 classmates who are not on social media, please have them call Tim A. Wentz at 765-668-4042, or tawentz.1@gmail.com. Sponsors are being sought for the reunion. Donations and RSVP’s can be sent to Tim A. Wentz, 1011 N. Audonbon Dr. Marion, In. 46952. Emails of classmates are also being sought for the committee. As more details on the reunion are set the reunion will be updated in a post.
