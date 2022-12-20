December 20

The 1973 Marion High School class will have their luncheon at OBI’s Barbecue, 402 S. Washington St, Marion, at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Discussion will be next year’s 50th class reunion. Those who know of any ‘73 classmates who are not on social media, please have them call Tim A. Wentz at 765-668-4042, or tawentz.1@gmail.com. Sponsors are being sought for the reunion. Donations and RSVP’s can be sent to Tim A. Wentz, 1011 N. Audonbon Dr. Marion, In. 46952. Emails of classmates are also being sought for the committee. As more details on the reunion are set the reunion will be updated in a post.

For consideration to add an item to the To-Do column, please email requests to editor

@chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events occurring in the area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.