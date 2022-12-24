Walkway of Lights is donation only on Christmas Day
The Walkway of Lights will be free of charge on Christmas Day, Sunday, De. 25. The Walkway of Lights Committee, however, will still accept free-will donations on this day at the toll booth. The normal cost per visit is $5 per vehicle or $25 for an unlimited season pass payable at the toll booth. The Walkway of Lights runs from 6 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31.
Marion adjusts hours for holiday
City of Marion administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Buses will not run on Friday, the day before Christmas Eve, or Monday, the day after Christmas.
To check Marion Utilities’ trash schedule, visit marionutilities.com.
December 24
Eastview Wesleyan Church is holding their Christmas Eve candlelight services on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:30 p.m. at the Gas City Campus (414 N. 10th St.) and the Jonesboro Campus (801 S. Main St.). Call 765-674-7076 with any questions.
First United Methodist Church has cancelled the Christmas Eve services due to uncontrollable circumstances such as dangerous weather conditions.
January 3
St. James Lutheran Church will be conducting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1206 N. Miller Avenue, Marion. Please sign up at redcross.org to schedule an appointment to give blood. There is a great need. For further information, call 765-662-3092 or visit church@ stjamesmarion.org.
January 26
4-H Beef & Dairy Beef Identification night for the 2023 4-H Fair will be held on Thursday, January 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion. All Beef & Dairy Beef animals are required to attend.
Ongoing
Habitat for Humanity of Grant County is currently seeking families who are interested in applying for Habitat’s 57th home. For a family to qualify for the program, they must meet three criteria: The ability to pay, a need for housing and a willingness to partner. Families and community members interested in the program are invited to attend one of the informational sessions. During the session, Habitat will share its mission, how the selection process and program works, what it means to be a Habitat homeowner and answer questions about eligibility. Sessions are Wednesday, January 4, Thursday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 11 at 5 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Marion Public Library. To register, visit www.granthabitat.com or call 765-662-1552 to reserve your spot.
