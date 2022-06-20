June 21
The West Point Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting on June 21 at 5:30 p.m. at West Eighth Street Wesleyan Church. For more information, please call 765-664-9823.
June 22
The Fairmount Lions Club will host The CadaverDogs Band on Wednesday, June 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. as part of their “Concerts At The Stage” summer series. Concerts are at the James Dean Memorial Stage at Playacres Park in Fairmount.
Residents will have the opportunity to learn about their risks for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. The community event is set for June 22 at Hanfield United Methodist Church at 101 N 400 East in Marion. Screenings may check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries related to the risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function; and more. Free parking is also available. Special package pricing starts at $159, “but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors,” a release from Life Line says. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 877-237-1354 or visit www.lifeline screening.com.
June 25
Sunnycrest United Methodist Church will host Dan’s Fish Fry this year on June 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1921 West Bradford Street. The event will be carry-out only. If weather permits, customers may enjoy eating their meals outside in the Church park pavilion. Drinks will be available for those who stay. Meat choices include fried fish, pork tenderloins or both. Sides include hot fresh-cooked green beans, applesauce, tartar sauce and cookies for dessert. The price of tickets is $12. For more information please call the church office at 765-662-6040.
West Point Neighborhood Association will host a baked potato dinner on June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the West Eighth Street Wesleyan Church fellowship hall at 2246 W. Eighth St. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12. For more information, call 765-664-9823.
June 26
The West Eighth Street Wesleyan Church will host an “old fashioned hymn sing” on June 26 at 6 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, please call 765-664-9823.
July 2
The Calvary Assembly of God will host a “freedom carnival” on July 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 815 E. Bradford St. in Marion. Call or text 765-603-1630 for more information.
Ongoing
Needham – Storey – Wampner Funeral Service will host a “Grief, Care & Share” event at the Holiday Inn Express on North Baldwin Avenue at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. For more information call 765-664-5030.
For consideration to add an item to the To-Do column, please email requests to editor@chronicle-tribune.com and ctreport@indy.rr.com with the words To Do in the subject line of the email. This column is reserved for free and charitable events occurring in the area.
