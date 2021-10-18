According to the Governor of Indiana Eric Holcomb, the entire state is still in a state of emergency, so the Commissioners focused heavily on COVID reports in Grant County at the Commissioners meeting Monday morning.
COVID numbers have been rising in Grant County in terms of positive test results, but the hospital census revealed that hospitalizations due to COVID have been steady and even decreasing according to the Grant County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
On day 592 of the pandemic, EMA Director Bob Jackson highlighted the seriousness of the COVID, but he said he has high hopes that the county will return to normal in the near future.
"The hospital census has been somewhat steady or down, so we are thankful for that. We're still having disturbing numbers of deaths related to COVID,'' said Jackson. "Other than that, we are doing our best to go back to business as usual."
One of the more controversial topics of conversation during the meeting was regarding mask mandates in schools, splitting the Commissioners on their views.
Marion Community Schools and Mississinewa Community School Corporation already have implemented a mask mandate, but other corporations in Grant County and the surrounding area still have not enacted any policy regarding mask usage.
According to Health Officer Dr. William Moore, masks have been influential in protecting those in indoor spaces without much social distancing or air circulation, such as schools.
"There is an understanding that the schools that have mask mandates do better in terms of number of cases, number of kids that are being hospitalized, number of things that have been going on," said Dr. Moore. "We have two of our five school boards that have that."
Dr. Moore requested that the Commissioners approve a recommendation from the Health Board to strongly recommend schools to implement a mask mandate until December 31st.
Since the request was only for a recommendation to be filed by the Commissioners, a mask mandate would not be required regardless of how the Commissioners vote.
Commissioners Mark Bardsley and Mike Burton spawned discussion with Commissioner Ron Mowery about whether the recommendation should be approved and acted upon for Dr. Moore.
Mowery stated that his viewpoint on the situation was to give parents and students the freedom of choice in wearing masks to school, and he believes that a recommendation from the Commissioners will influence the schools to implement a mandate.
"I personally cannot support asking parents to go along with masking their students through December 31st. I don't agree with that personally," said Mowery. "If it comes from the Commissioners that we would like to see that happen, the implication is and the probability is they'll go along with us. I don't agree with it."
Burton started the motion to approve the recommendation and Mowery refused to second the motion, leading Bardsley to express his opinion on the situation.
"We know that it's the indoor settings that we are seeing the most transmission right now and when you're there five days a week at school, it makes sense that you are in an enclosed area," said Bardsley. "I would attend to endorse this thing."
The mask mandate recommendation for schools was approved with a 2-1 vote -- Bardsley and Burton for the approval and Mowery against the recommendation.
Bardsley commented about the importance of masks in enclosed spaces but also claimed that this past week was the first time since the initial Indiana mask mandate that he did not wear a mask to church this past Sunday, supporting his hope that the County will soon return to "normal" if everyone takes proper precautions like those do at his church.
