Due to lack of quorum, president of the Grant County Board of Commissioners, Mark Bardsley, adjourned Tuesday’s commissioners meeting early.
Board members Mike Burton and Ron Mowery were not in attendance. Burton called in ahead of the meeting to announce his inability to attend due to illness. However, the Board was unaware of Mowery’s reason for being absent.
