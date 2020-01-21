Grant County Commissioners are working to formulate a plan for renovations to the Juvenile Detention Center (D-Home).
At the board’s regular meeting Monday, commissioners affirmed their willingness to work with county judges and the sheriff’s department to present a plan at next month’s county council meeting.
County council members requested that commissioners decide on the specifics and have said they are ready to approve funding for whatever renovations are recommended.
Superior Court 2 Judge Dana J. Kenworthy reminded commissioners of the overcrowding at the county jail that is routinely over capacity. Circuit Court Judge Mark E. Spitzer added that discussions on D-Home renovations began in April of 2017.
Spitzer said each judge is assigned a business day of the week where they hold hearings on potential releases every week, but those hearings are still not enough to prevent overcrowding.
“So we’re individually looking at each individual who’s booked in for a county court case to determine if they’re appropriate for release or not...and still we’re at 313 (inmates) today,” he said. “So we feel like we’ve exhausted the possibilities that we’ve had in terms of systematically trying to keep the jail populations as low as possible. Now it’s time to look at the capacity of the jail.”
Kenworthy said Option 1 would convert the D-Home to completely hold adults with juveniles placed out of county. Option 2 would renovate the center to mixed-use with adults and eight juvenile beds in separate wings, and Option 3 is a mix of adults and 14 juvenile beds.
Officials said Option 1 would cost approximately $140,000, Option 2 would cost approximately $170,000 and Option 3 would cost approximately $197,000, but Sheriff Reggie Nevels said last week that those estimates are based on previous bids that will probably increase since time has passed.
The judges are in agreement that the 14-bed option makes the most sense, Kenworthy said, both because research shows it’s best to keep kids within their home county and because of the financial costs.
“The renovation cost to convert to a mixed use facility is a drop in the bucket to what we will be paying for out of county costs for juveniles going forward,” she said. “And at last check or last research, we were told that we would need to have a contract with a facility to guarantee beds for juveniles, so we may be paying for empty beds on a daily basis if we go to an out of county option.”
Kenworthy said she knows the renovations will be a major transition, specifically for the sheriff’s department, and she offered the judges’ time and expertise to work through the issue.
Commissioner Mark Bardsley told council at its meeting last week that a presentation and recommendation would be ready by council’s next meeting Feb. 19, and Commissioners Mike Burton and Ron Mowery agreed Monday.
“I do think we’ve procrastinated long enough,” Mowery said. “I think we’ve got to move, and I have a preference ... And I’ve stated this many times, I want to keep those juveniles in Grant County.”
Bardsley said while it will be a tight turnaround, the commissioners will work with the judges and sheriff’s department to get a proposal done by February.
“What we can affirm is that over the next three weeks we will be working to put a strategic plan together...Besides your bench trials, there may be some extra work we’re going to ask of you again,” Bardsley said to the judges in attendance.
