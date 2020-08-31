Early Learning Indiana Monday announced the latest grant recipients of the Come Back Stronger Fund that has awarded more than $13.1 million to 1,025 Indiana early childhood education providers. With support from Lilly Endowment Inc., Come Back Stronger Fund grants are reinforcing Indiana’s high-quality early learning programs, especially for the state’s most vulnerable children, by providing financial support for added pandemic-related-safety needs. Through these awarded providers, over 45,300 Hoosier children will continue having high-quality child care experiences.
“The pandemic has proven what we’ve long known to be true – that as parents, early care and learning programs are critical to our family’s wellbeing and our ability to work and move forward as a society,” said Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber. “In the best of times, early learning providers operate on razor-thin margins, and COVID-19 has put them in a precarious position with added expenses and lost revenue. These grants are creating ripple effects across our state, from the early care and learning programs receiving them, to the children, families and businesses they serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.