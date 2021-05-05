Indiana Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell recently announced the CollegeChoice Faces of 529 Day Contest to celebrate National College Savings Plan Day on May 29. CollegeChoice 529 will award one winner with a $529 CollegeChoice account contribution for sharing a photo of who they are saving for during the month of May.
To enter the Faces of 529 Day Contest, a participant must upload a photo of their beneficiary with a caption and complete the Faces of 529 Day Contest form at www.collegechoicedirect.com/529day by 11:59 p.m. on May 29. One individual will be randomly selected from all eligible entries to win a $529 CollegeChoice 529 account deposit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.