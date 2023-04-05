The Community Foundation of Grant County opened the Give to Grant Collaborative Grant Cycle on April 3 to applications from eligible 501(c) organizations with a general grant request between $2,500 to $10,000.
From safety devices and meal delivery services to trail maintenance and neighborhood beautification projects, the foundation funds a variety of causes that promote sustainable impact towards the betterment of Grant County. Organizations have the option to apply for a crowdfunding grant during this cycle up to $20,000. If approved, organizations have 60 days to match dollar-for-dollar what they requested from the foundation.
