More than $10,000 went directly to frontline workers and pumped up the local economy thanks to a collaborative effort by area nonprofits through the Gift Cards of Thanks program.
The Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Grant County, Community Foundation of Grant County, Gas City Area Chamber of Commerce, Upland Chamber of Commerce, and the Grant County Economic Growth Council all joined forces to help alleviate the stress of frontline workers while supporting locally-owned businesses within the community.
“We asked, ‘How do we support small businesses but how do we also say thank you to those employees who are essential that are still working while they’re scared, while they’re stressed, while their hours may be getting cut but they are still there doing their jobs?’” United Way of Grant County Executive Director Alicia Hazelwood recalled. “It was fun to see all of the different employers participate, not only from us purchasing the cards but us giving them the cards, the appreciation, the smiles on people’s faces, the excitement when they’d say, ‘Oh my, I had no idea.’ Then as we are purchasing the cards, the employers were saying, ‘This is going to be such a help. Thank you so much.’ It was just a really really uplifting experience.”
More than 1,000 front line workers – which included nursing homes, assisted living facilities, healthcare workers, restaurant employees and grocery store clerks – were surprised with $10 gift cards to help encourage them while they protected the community through their work.
The program bought gift cards from local chamber of commerce member businesses – like Los Amores, Wings Etc., True Envy, Jigsaw Junction, Mamma Pearsons, Wispy Pine, Paines, The Bridge, The Branch and Fairmount Candle just to name a few.
“We tried to have a mix of a little bit of everything Grant County has to offer,” Hazelwood shared. “We bought gift cards from Fairmount to Van Buren, East to West, all across the county.”
All of the funds raised for the program were separate from the COVID-19 grants each of the participating nonprofits received. Hazelwood said the local Community Foundation has given away nearly $100,000 and the United Way has given out more than $60,000 of funds to the local area, while the other nonprofits involved also oversaw programs to get businesses and members of the community back on their feet.
“From an economic standpoint, we were able to put that money immediately back into the community because it doesn’t matter when the gift card gets spent,” Hazelwood noted. “The cash goes into the hands of locally owned small businesses.”
Hazelwood said the Growth Council put $1,000 down and the United Way put $2,000 down to upstart the program, and from there things blossomed. She said the Community Foundation handled the marketing of the program, the United Way helped with the funding and the Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce coordinated the buying and gifting of cards.
“We kind of all had our niche and it worked like a really well oiled machine,” she said. “It was probably one of the more fun and successful things that we’ve done.”
The program coordinators wanted to help out businesses and workers who weren’t receiving as much attention in the news, so they started with lesser-known businesses, like Colonial Oaks, before donating the surplus cards to MGH, who was receiving a lot of support right at the start of the pandemic.
Colonial Oaks responded to it so quickly, and they took care of it. How stressful was it for their employees to have to be in that state of worry? The people in that facility still need to be taken care of. They still need the care, and somebody’s gotta do it. So our hearts really went out to them. They became the state standard for if something happens in nursing homes.”
Overall, everyone involved said the program worked out seamlessly.
“It was all with the focus of saying, we know this situation is awful, but thanks for sticking it out, thanks for stepping up,” Hazelwood said. “We tried to focus on some of those healthcare workers and frontline workers who weren’t necessarily getting the frontline attention.”
The partners wanted to thank their donors, so they released the following statement.
“Thank you for supporting our essential workers and providing critical cash support to our local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and thank you for engaging in generosity when our community needed you most.”
To learn more about the pandemic efforts and areas of work for local nonprofits, call 765-662-0065 or email Say Hello@GiveToGrant.org.
