Vendors from all over the state of Indiana attended the Marion Coin Club Annual Fall Coin Show on Saturday, selling, buying and trading coins from as early as the 1700s.
The vendors all had different reasons for attending the coin show, ranging from purchasing new coins to add to a collection to selling out their entire collection after years of buying.
Some vendors specialized in period pieces as a whole while others focused on a specific region of the world with their valuables.
Among the vendors were husband and wife duo Ed and Teresa Plasterer who own Plasterer’s Early American Coins.
The duo have been collecting coins since they can remember with Teresa collecting all her life as was tradition in her family and Ed who had taken up collecting early as a young man.
“We’ve been coin collections for a very long time. I actually did my first show when I was five year old and I’m 61 now,” said Teresa. “The first show we ever did was in Marion, Indiana. It was the spring show in 1965.”
The duo specializes in early-American coins, some from the 1700s. Teresa claims that the duo have coins that many collectors may have never seen.
The Plasterers have a passion for collecting coins and are not only into collecting for profit, but rather they are both into collecting coins as a hobby and to carry on the tradition of their family.
“That’s why we are selling, so that we can collect. We are always upgrading our own collection. So, if we find a better coin than what we have, we sell the other one,” said Teresa.
Ed claimed that the duo holds 20,000 to 30,000 coins in their collection at the moment, and they are not slowing down in their collecting.
Another vendor at the show was Gas City councilman Larry Terwillegar who owns L&L Coin, a coin collection and sale started by Terwillegar and former mayor Larry Leach. Terwillegar has now taken over the coin buy and sale since 2001.
Terwillegar has been collecting coins since he was a young man, but he has only been participating in coin shows since 1997. For the last 24 years, he has done around 30 to 35 shows per year.
His collection is expansive, including coins from all over the United States and further, including Susan B. Anthony dollars that were only printed for four years total. However, his most valuable coin he has owned is an authentic 1909-S VDB penny that has a retail value around $1,500.
Terwillegar’s interest in reentering the coin business was started by his friendship with his brother-in-law, who happened to also be a government official like him.
“The way I really started deciding that I wanted to buy and sell coins was when former mayor Leach was hurt in 1996 and he had an artificial shoulder and broken leg, so he was pretty much wheelchair bound,” said Terrwilegar. “I knew he had an interest in coins, so I would pick him up and we would drive around to coin shows and look at coins because I knew he had an interest in them. So, that kind of rekindled my interest.”
Terwillegar boasts well over 1,000 coins in his collection and identifies himself more as a buy-and-sell collector, only having around five coins he has been dedicated to keep for the long term.
Jim Brown, who professed his collection as more of an inventory, set up shop with his partner with an emphasis on Canadian coins of value.
Brown is originally from Missouri and began his collection in 1964 when he was 13 years old because he had expendable money from his paper route.
Brown’s most “expensive” coin is a 1798 silver dollar worth around $4,500, but he emphasized how the most expensive coins do not equal the most valuable coins.
“I really don’t think in terms of my most expensive coin,” said Brown. “It’s a beautiful coin. It’s almost uncirculated. It’s got some scratches on it where someone took a pocket knife to it many, many, many years ago, maybe 100 years ago or more. Otherwise, it’d be worth over $7,000.”
Brown has been working shows for over 31 years and has over 50 years of experience in collecting coins as a whole.
According to Teresa, counterfeit coins are becoming highly believable to those without the knowledge to decipher the authenticity of the coins. However, an experienced coin collector has many ways of knowing whether a coin is authentic or counterfeit.
“A lot of it has to do with knowledge of the coin business. It’s about knowing what to look for in the counterfeits,” said Terwillegar. “A lot of times you can just tell by weight that it’s not silver and that it’s made out of pewter or something. It’s just general knowledge of the business.”
The coins are typically priced by utilizing trade magazines and wholesale sheets according to Plasterer and Terwillegar. Therefore, the vendors ensure that the pricing is typical and stable for when they attend the shows.
