Continuing on 13 years of tradition, Co-Alliance, LLP will open the Co-Alliance Solutions Scholarship program to the class of 2021, offering 20 $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors planning to study agriculture in college.
“A key part of the Co-Alliance mission is giving back to our communities,” said Kevin Still, Co-Alliance, LLP CEO. “The Solutions Scholarship program allows us to reward a wide range of outstanding students in our locations. Over the past decade we’ve had the privilege of helping many deserving young people continue their education as well as supporting the future of the ag industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.