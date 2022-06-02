The two swans who took up residence this spring at Upland's Lions Lake have seen their clutch of eggs hatch. These days, visitors to the lake can see the cygnets trailing their parents on the water's surface.
At the moment, the young swans fit the description of “the ugly duckling” from Has Christian Anderson. However, they will soon shake off their gray down and reveal the distinctive white feathering they’ll maintain throughout their lives.
