In its fight against an invisible pathogen waging war against the world, Marion General Hospital goes through 91 gallons of disinfectant each week.
To put those numbers in perspective, MGH drains approximately 364 32-ounce bottles of cleaning solution each week – which is about 52 bottles every day – all in an effort to keep the staff and patients safe while fighting the novel coronavirus strain, COVID-19.
But that’s not all. The nursing staff puts an additional 130 canisters of disinfectant wipes to use each week to further protect their patients.
“(Working on the front line of this pandemic) really puts into perspective the importance of the great work my team does every day,” MGH Environmental Services (EVS) Director Ryan Schroerlucke said. “It takes a village and everyone on the team to make great things happen, and that’s what we’ve done.”
Every two hours, you’ll find an MGH EVS employee making rounds in the lobby to wipe down highly-touched surfaces: every door knob, hand rail, light switch, chair and elevator button in sight. When they’re not disinfecting various lobbies, the staff stays busy wiping down every keyboard, phone and machine to further protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.
In a 99-bed hospital with five floors encompassing thousands of square feet, cleaning all of these surfaces isn’t an easy task.
Schroerlucke said his role in the fight “is nothing” compared to what his detail-oriented staff does every day. The EVS staff are the real heroes, working tirelessly throughout their shift, he said.
“You need to have a good work ethic with a positive attitude because it’s a lot harder job than people think,” Schroerlucke said. “You’re on your feet all day, lifting heavy trash and linen bags, being pulled in lots of directions for cleaning rooms, spills, etc., so it can be a stressful environment at times.”
Armed with masks, gloves and other necessary personal protective gear to keep themselves and others safe, the EVS staff members go to work each day with a can-do spirit, taking their role seriously along with the rest of the health care team.
“They’re hugely vital for the hospital,” Schroerlucke said. “Without the EVS staff, we wouldn’t have a safe, clean environment for patients.”
Knowing that their work has a positive impact on the community keeps them going, Schroerlucke said. While the community does their part to flatten the curve, his staff is always up for any challenges the pandemic might throw their way.
“Each day is ever changing, but our main priority is the patients,” Schroerlucke said. “We do everything for them. Tasks and priorities are constantly changing as we’re constantly planning and preparing additional spaces or beds in case there’s a surge of additional patients.”
On top of routine cleaning, Schroerlucke’s staff helps move equipment and furniture around the hospital to stay in front of the virus, sometimes cleaning entire rooms from top to bottom just to be sure the hospital is ready for the worst-case scenario.
“For my staff, there have been almost daily requests for more cleaning above and beyond what we normally clean, but my staff have been awesome at understanding that these requests are to protect patients, visitors and their coworkers,” he said. “They’ve been amazing with everything that’s been thrown at them the last couple weeks.”
With no clear end in sight, Schroerlucke’s staff began brainstorming ways to help preserve personal protective equipment at the hospital to ensure it can outlast COVID-19 as researchers develop a vaccination.
One part of that was putting a new system in place where MGH began using iPads to video chat with patients, cutting down on the face-to-face interactions, which helps keep masks in the hands of people who truly need it.
As national stockpiles of N95 masks began to run on short supply, Schroerlucke’s staff thought to use ultraviolet (UV) light systems to disinfect N95 masks so that doctors, nurses and other medical professionals can reuse their masks as many times as possible before having to throw them away.
The best way for the public to help MGH is to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines, Schroerlucke said, to keep the virus at bay.
While washing your hands and staying home is key to fighting COVID-19, Schroerlucke said community support is just as important.
“A smile, friendly greeting, or thank you to my staff goes a long way,” he said. “They love being here to create a safe healing environment for the patients, and that recognition goes a long way.”
