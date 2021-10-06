The James Dean Memorial Theater is hosting a murder mystery play just in time for spooky season.
Performances of “Clue,” a family-friendly comedic mystery, will be tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Kathy Daniels has been directing romantic comedies at Marion Civic for years, but this is her first Halloween-season show.
“I don't like scary things, I don't like horror movies but for the halloween season this is just kind of fun cookieness,” Daniels said. “I've always loved the game growing up. My kids and I always played it growing up. It's just a lot of fun, and it's sort of a spooky mystery. But it's also so light-hearted and so funny.”
Though many stories contain great moral truths, Daniels said “Clue” is simply for fun.
“I want the audience to come, forget their career, have a good time and leave lifted,” Daniels said.
The show features a thrust stage painted to be a Clue board, surrounded on three sides by audience members.
“We want people to feel like they are in the game, like the game has come to life” Daniels said. “We took all the parts and pieces from the Clue game and incorporated it into our set and into the show.”
Due to the new stage design, many characters enter and exit through the crowd and seem much closer to the audience.
Actor Jacob Bradford who plays Mr. Green, said he hopes for an audience that is energized and responsive.
“Those are really fun audiences to work with,” Bradford said.
Though he shares little in common with his character, Bradford said he enjoys the challenge of playing Mr. Green.
Anyone who enjoys a good mystery will enjoy this show, according to Bradford.
“I'm a sucker for that whole jaw dropping thing,” Bradford said. “It's kind of like, ‘What just happened?’ That part is always fun.”
“Clue” is the first show since Community School of the Arts acquired Marion Civic Theater, and Daniels said the change has been a worthwhile challenge. After working with actors at the Civic Theater for over 13 years, Daniels said it has been difficult to adjust their traditions and habits to work with the new ownership.
“There's been some growing pains,” Daniels said. “... butI think what's coming out is really amazing. I'm really excited.”
CSA has invested in updating the space, including stage renovations, new lighting and sound equipment and more.
“They have provided the tools over here that we've needed for too long,” Daniels said. “It's been a really rich partnership so far.”
Tickets for “Clue” are available at csa-marion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.