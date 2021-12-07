A play within a play to be performed at The Community School of the Arts’ (CSA) Civic Theatre is sharing the real meaning of Christmas this weekend.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” tells the story of how the rowdy Herdman kids take over the church Christmas pageant and turn it into an imperfect, but beautiful, performance.
Sierra Pfaff, the director of the show, said she had not heard of the show before she was asked to direct it but immediately fell in love with the story.
Pfaff said the Herdman kids belong to a single-parent home and might not get the love that the other young characters in the pageant receive. The kids end up at the church after hearing that there is free food and eventually join the Christmas pageant, although the church leaders are wary of them and their influence on the other kids.
“They take over the pageant and it ends up to be something that turns out beautifully for both sides,” Pfaff said. “They get to learn what Christmas is about, and they get to be involved with people that love and can invest in them.”
The kids are especially invested in by the school nurse Grace Bradley, played by Kaleigh South. Grace gets thrown into directing the show after the original director gets hurt, Pfaff said.
“Grace just has it in her heart that these kids should be involved,” Pfaff said.
After working with a cast of all adults in Civic’s last production of “Clue,” South said working with a cast of 17 kids ages 5-13 has been very different. South said this is the most fun she’s had in a Christmas show in a while.
According to South, the show teaches the lesson that the Christmas story is for everyone.
“Just come as you are,” South said.
Pfaff agreed, stating that no one needs to be perfect to deserve love.
“Christmas isn’t perfect,” Pfaff said. “It’s not about perfectly wrapped boxes or perfectly sung, performed Christmas pageants. It’s quite the opposite. It’s about the mess and the beauty that comes out of that.”
Performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at csa-marion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.