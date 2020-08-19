A power-team of City of Marion employees and their family members rallied together and tackled both food distribution "tailgates" that Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana put on in Marion on Aug. 4 and 18. They worked with the leadership crew from Second Harvest and the National Guard, and were joined by other dedicated community volunteers over the two days.
The City team expressed feelings of honor and gratitude to have taken part in the service project in order to help Grant County families in need.
The City of Marion encourages the community to rally a team from your family, business or organization for a future tailgate. These are held year-round as the need is always there. Look up the schedule by visiting https://www.givepulse.com/group/203410-Second-Harvest-Food-Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.