A pow­er-team of City of Mar­i­on employ­ees and their fam­i­ly mem­bers ral­lied togeth­er and tack­led both food dis­tri­b­u­tion ​"tail­gates" that Sec­ond Har­vest Food Bank of East Cen­tral Indi­ana put on in Mar­i­on on Aug. 4 and 18. They worked with the lead­er­ship crew from Sec­ond Har­vest and the Nation­al Guard, and were joined by oth­er ded­i­cat­ed com­mu­ni­ty vol­un­teers over the two days.

The City team expressed feel­ings of hon­or and grat­i­tude to have tak­en part in the ser­vice project in order to help Grant Coun­ty fam­i­lies in need.

The City of Mar­i­on encour­ages the com­mu­ni­ty to ral­ly a team from your fam­i­ly, busi­ness or orga­ni­za­tion for a future tail­gate. These are held year-round as the need is always there. Look up the sched­ule by vis­it­ing https://www.givepulse.com/group/203410-Second-Harvest-Food-Bank.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.