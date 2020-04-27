Marion city council approved a resolution to file an application for a grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) under the Federal Transit Act (FTA).
According to Chuck Martindale, INDOT officials notified the city that it would receive $665,000 in federal money and nearly $300,000 in state money for operating assistance for 2021. Martindale said state and federal funding usually accounts for approximately 65 percent of operating costs. But after the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act last month, Martindale said the city’s preliminary allocation is more than $2 million, which will reimburse the city for 100 percent of its net transit operating cost from July 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021.
