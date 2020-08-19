City administration and Marion City Council are working to provide hazard pay to front line city workers using federal funding available to the city.
At a regular city council meeting Tuesday, council members Brian Cowgill and Robin Fouce said they are collaborating with Mayor Jess Alumbaugh and Controller Julie Flores to provide additional hazard pay from March 1 through the present for employees in the police, fire, maintenance and transportation departments.
Fouce said after extensive research, the city has received pre-approval that it is able to be reimbursed with federal funding from the CARES Act to fund the hazard pay proposal.
“Hazard pay would afford us, the City of Marion, the opportunity to in addition to their salaries to compensate them for the added risk,” Fouce said. “People are contagious. This disease is rampant in our community and we have first responders that go out every day and they’re subjected to that just in the line of duty, and that exposure not only goes to the employee but it goes and extends to their families that they go home to daily.”
The state of Indiana allocated $909,000 of CARES Act money to the city, Cowgill said.
Alumbaugh said the city is still working through the rate of hazard pay employees will receive and did not have an estimate of how much of the CARES Act funding would be used for the hazard pay. He said it is important the city takes its time getting every detail correct to ensure there is no possibility for the federal government to deny the reimbursement down the line, leaving the city on the hook for the cost.
“We need to do the work, but it's worth it,” Alumbaugh said. “These people are on the front line during all this while the rest of us are kind of quarantined to some extent and these folks haven't had that option.”
Cowgill said the city is also looking to use CARES Act money to purchase laptops or tablets city council members could use to conduct city business with, as well as a large screen to be placed in council chambers to accommodate presentations or meeting participants attending through Zoom if necessary.
“It’s important that we...do city business on city property, and so this act affords us because we are in a pandemic and we have to have Zoom meetings, we have to have different things and we have to conduct business ongoing,” Fouce said. “It affords us the opportunity to acquire some equipment through that and we’re planning to do that.”
Cowgill stressed both the hazard pay and the new equipment will come at no cost to the city, as it will all be 100 percent reimbursed. He said if there is any CARES Act money remaining after hazard pay and council equipment, council will discuss with the administration other pressing needs that are allowable expenses it could be used for.
“So we’re excited about that, anything we can do to help the city, help employees, help the administration, help the council without having to spend any money out of the city’s budget is huge,” he said. “The money is there...I am never going to let money go to waste. If there’s money, free money there, I am going to take it every time.”
Fouce, Cowgill and Alumbaugh all said the collaborative process between the administration and council has been positive through the process and thanked each other for their efforts.
In other business, council President Deb Cain informed council of the updated budget hearing schedule. Department budget hearings will take place Aug. 24, 25, 27 and 31 and Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers. The first reading of the budget is scheduled for a special meeting Sept. 22, the second reading and public hearing is slated for Oct. 6 and the third reading and budget adoption is scheduled for Oct. 20.
Cain noted council will not hold a regular meeting on Sept. 1 as scheduled but will instead only hold the budget hearing. If there are pressing agenda items, council will meet Wednesday, Sept. 2 instead, or the meeting may be canceled if there are no pressing matters, she said.
Alumbaugh also advised council to look into developing an ordinance regarding rentable scooters like those offered by Morrell’s Scooters in Marion. He said he is in favor of the scooters being available since they encourage more young people to come downtown and explore the city, but there may be some guidelines needed to protect the city from liability.
Councilman Brad Luzadder said the ordinance committee would take the issue under advisement and get in contact with Ronald Morrell to discuss things further.
