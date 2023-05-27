Family owned and operated Parker’s Seafood Kitchen has been open for one year this month and going strong in downtown Marion. Husband and wife Demetris and Ambra Parker opened Parker’s Seafood Kitchen on May 7, 2022, and have been busy serving the community authentic seafood dishes such as seafood boils, fried shrimp, po’ boys and much more.
“Mr. Parker wanted to bring his roots from Virginia to the Marion and Grant County community,” Ambra stated. “He was tired of commuting to get the seafood experience.”
The couple expressed they are excited about the efforts to revitalize downtown Marion.
The restaurant is involved in the community and participates in downtown events with Discover Marion Downtown, most recently hosting an event in April with deep fried lobster tail and alligator specials as well as a downtown gift basket giveaway.
