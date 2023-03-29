Family owned and operated Poppy’s Xtreme Donuts opened for business seven years ago. The shop is open seven days a week from 5am until 2pm, and they make a variety of desserts like traditional donuts, puffs, and fritters.
The shop not only has a physical location in Marion, but also delivers to local businesses all over the region including Converse, Jonesboro, Kokomo, Portland and Fort Wayne, so customers don’t have to come to Marion to satisfy their sweet tooth.
