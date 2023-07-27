After serving 8 ½ years as the City of Marion Planner, Sam Ramsey is switching careers, but remaining with the City as a Marion Firefighter.
Ramsey expressed that he has had a desire to become a firefighter for a long time, became interested in and attracted to Marion’s program, and decided to make the change.
He began his journey with the Marion Fire Department on June 26, 2023. He underwent initial mandatory training for two weeks.
“Sam was eager to become a firefighter, and we are proud to have him join our team,” Marion Fire Chief Paul David said. “We are sure that Sam will be an asset to not only the department, but to the community as a whole.”
“Sam Ramsey has served the City of Marion well as our City Planner,” Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh said. “I have no doubt he will continue to provide great service to our citizens in his new endeavor as a Marion firefighter.”
The City is currently seeking applicants for a new planner. To learn more and apply, visit the Employment section found on the homepage of cityofmarion.in.gov or contact the Human Resources Department. https://cityofmarion.in.gov/employment
