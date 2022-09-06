On the evening of July 28th, 2022, Marion Police Officer Nicholas McPike was called to the Mississinewa River at Ballard Field along with other first responders on the report of a non-verbal autistic child struggling in the middle of the river.
“When I arrived,” McPike recalled, “I could tell it looked dangerous and asked God’s angels to protect the boy and me. Once I jumped in the water, I noticed I could touch the ground. God had put my feet on solid ground.”
