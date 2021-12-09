City of Marion Controller, Julie Flores, has been serving the citizens of Marion since January, 2016. Since that time, she has successfully brought the City into a better financial state in various ways. This week, she reported to the Mayor and fellow department heads that next year for the first time since she began in her role, the City will no longer be borrowing from the bond bank. She added that the health insurance beginning balance of more than -$4.2 million (‘in the red’) before her appointment, now sits at $825,000 (‘in the black’).
Flores has not only been working diligently to achieve the City of Marion’s financial health, but striving to better herself in her profession. She was recently awarded the status of Certified Municipal Official through Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM)’s Municipal Management Institute. The title is given to officials who complete 24 courses under the program from learning new legislation to managing a staff. This is one example of Flores’ ongoing efforts to improve in her career.
