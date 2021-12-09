City of Mar­i­on Con­troller, Julie Flo­res, has been serv­ing the cit­i­zens of Mar­i­on since Jan­u­ary, 2016. Since that time, she has suc­cess­ful­ly brought the City into a bet­ter finan­cial state in var­i­ous ways. This week, she report­ed to the May­or and fel­low depart­ment heads that next year for the first time since she began in her role, the City will no longer be bor­row­ing from the bond bank. She added that the health insur­ance begin­ning bal­ance of more than -$4.2 mil­lion (‘in the red’) before her appoint­ment, now sits at $825,000 (‘in the black’).

Flo­res has not only been work­ing dili­gent­ly to achieve the City of Marion’s finan­cial health, but striv­ing to bet­ter her­self in her pro­fes­sion. She was recent­ly award­ed the sta­tus of Cer­ti­fied Munic­i­pal Offi­cial through Accel­er­ate Indi­ana Munic­i­pal­i­ties (AIM)’s Munic­i­pal Man­age­ment Insti­tute. The title is giv­en to offi­cials who com­plete 24 cours­es under the pro­gram from learn­ing new leg­is­la­tion to man­ag­ing a staff. This is one exam­ple of Flo­res’ ongo­ing efforts to improve in her career.

