Passing through downtown, you may be greeted with music from a variety of genres, and if you follow your curiosity, you’ll encounter a small burger joint called “Grant’s Place.” Since March of 2021, Grant’s Place has been serving up burgers, fries, and a friendly atmosphere daily on the corner of 5th and Boots Street. Owner Grant Matlock said he opened the restaurant together with his wife on her birthday.
The name, “Grant’s Place,” is not only the namesake of the owner but also of his late father whom he lost about 12 years ago. Matlock said he wanted to honor his father by naming the restaurant after him. The small building housed a few burger joints in its past, but this one is “going strong, and continuing to expand,” Matlock stated.
Since opening, Grant’s Place has expanded their small indoor space to have a wide variety of outdoor seating with bar stools, picnic tables, sidewalk seating, and most recently a covered pavilion. Behind the pavilion, you’ll also note a small greenhouse. Matlock hopes to grow his own tomatoes throughout the year as “Fried Green Tomatoes” have grown to be popular on the menu.
As you spend some time in the restaurant, you’ll note the eclectic style and unique use of the small space. While you wait for your order, there are vintage video games to enjoy including Pac-Man and Street Fighter II inside the dining room, and a dart board on the outside patio.
With quick and friendly service, Matlock and his team have expanded their hours to include breakfast starting at 7 a.m. and they stay open until 10 p.m. Customers have heralded grand reviews online recommending the burger, calling it the “best burger in town.” These comments could be in part to the fact that every day, the team goes to Horner’s Butcher Block for their burger patties, and they are never frozen. Grabbing a burger at Grant’s Place allows you to support two locally owned small businesses with your dollars.
“Downtown Marion is lucky to have this small gem in the neighborhood,” said Kayla Johnson of Discover Marion Downtown. “Stop by for delicious, affordable burgers and fries, and maybe even play some darts if the weather is nice! You won’t regret grabbing a meal with these guys!”
Open Daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
122 W. 5th Street, Marion, IN 46952
Phone: 765.618.0654
