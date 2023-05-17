City of Marion Controller Julie Flores has earned the professional credential of Certified Public Finance Administrator (CPFA) through the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada. In a letter addressed to Flores dated April 12th, 2023, the honor is said to elevate the level of knowledge of public finance and enrich the performance within the treasury management profession.
In order to achieve the CPFA certification, Flores studied and earned 100 points combined from educational and experiential categories. It is valid for five years, and according to the letter from APT, shows Flores’ commitment to her profession and community.
Mayor Jess Alumbaugh said, “Julie Flores has been instrumental in improving the financial condition of the City of Marion. During her time as City Controller, she has helped take our insurance fund from more than 4 million dollars in the red to a positive number today. She has also taken our cash reserves from approximately 1 percent in 2016 to almost 25 percent cash reserves today.”
(0) comments
