The city of Marion will not be able to collect damages as a result of the failed YMCA project from the project’s financial advisor, according to an opinion issued by a court of appeals Tuesday.
This news comes after the city sued multiple parties involved in the issuance of a $2.5 million bond in 2009 – under former Mayor Wayne Seybold’s administration – to partially pay for the redevelopment of the former YMCA building in downtown Marion into a mixed-use boutique hotel which was never completed.
The current administration under Mayor Jess Alumbaugh alleged that the project was mismanaged and caused the city to lose more than $2 million, according to court documents.
The current administration sued project developer Michael An; two of An’s companies, Global Investment Consulting and World Enterprise Group; Wayne Seybold’s brother, Chad, who was hired by An; First Farmers Bank & Trust, the bank involved in the project; and bond counsel London Witte Group (LWG).
The city’s complaint claimed LWG knew funds were being used for personal expenses and that An failed to secure financing for the rest of the project costs, according to past Chronicle-Tribune reports based on court documents.
“... (Evidence) discovery has revealed that bond proceeds were used to provide personal benefits to Mayor Seybold, including payment of the premium on a life insurance policy, cash payments to Mayor Seybold’s wife, and contributions to Mayor Seybold’s political campaigns. Moreover, An was allegedly told that the City would invest in his project only if he hired the Mayor’s brother, Chad,” according to the opinion issued Tuesday by the Court of Appeals of Indiana.
The appeals court ruled that the statute of limitations has expired on all counts against financial advisor LWG, which means the city does not have any legal standing on its claims of negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud/unjust enrichment because too much time passed before legal action was taken.
The appeals court ruling states that the statute of limitations expired in the spring of 2016, months after Alumbaugh was sworn in as mayor. The city filed its amended complaint for the “Old Y” lawsuit naming LWG and An as parties in October 2017.
The appeals court disagreed with all of the city’s arguments aimed at extending the statute of limitations.
One argument claimed Wayne Seybold controlled the city, making it improbable that the city could have discovered its injuries in any meaningful way, according to the appeals court opinion.
The appeals court rejected this argument, saying members of the former administration and public officials should have sought legal action since they oversaw the project at the time.
“The primary problem with the City’s argument is that it does not, and cannot, show that Mayor Seybold ‘dominated’ the City,” the appeals court justice wrote in his opinion Tuesday. “Several individuals could have discovered and pursued claims against LWG, including the two different Directors of Development, the City Attorney, and at least one member of the City Council. Nothing in the record shows that Mayor Seybold could have prevented these individuals from redressing the City’s interests.”
The appeals court stated that the core of the city’s project team included Wayne Seybold, Director of Development Darren Reese, Bruce Donaldson of Barnes and Thornburg and Bob Swintz of LWG.
The appeals court also threw out the city’s claim that it did not discover financial injuries until 2015 when it found a memorandum of understanding that allegedly shows An didn’t have funds secured to finish the project. The city claimed, “LWG not only failed to tell the City that An lacked the money to complete the project, it prevented the Bank from learning it,” according to court documents.
Arguing in favor of LWG, the appeals court stated that city officials should have begun investigating the project in 2013 when the Chronicle-Tribune reported a series of articles based on public records requests regarding the project. The Chronicle-Tribune found a lack of receipts, invoices and contracts detailing how bond money was being spent on the failed project.
“By 2013, the local newspaper began printing a series of articles criticizing the project and questioning its status,” the appeals court opinion states. “The fact that the project was still unfinished years later and was attracting negative public attention should have given the City reason to investigate whether An did, in fact, have sufficient financing to complete the project.”
The appeals court judges also concluded that the city knew injuries may have occurred by the spring of 2014 since the city hired an accounting firm and invited the State Board of Accounts to review the project.
This story will be updated as more information is received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.