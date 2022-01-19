Two recently retired firefighters were gifted American flags that had flown over City Hall, a tradition the current administration practices for employees that have worked for the city for more than 25 years.
Cpt. Paul Thompson III retired after serving 32 years, and Engineer Tracy Kilgore retired after serving 26 years with the Marion fire department, with 37 years total with two other departments.
“The amount of experience and the amount of dedication and the amount of resilience that these two gentlemen have is going to be almost irreplaceable,” said council president and former firefighter Brian Cowgill.
Together the mayor and Marion Fire Chief Paul David invited Thompson’s father, a former councilman and retired firefighter, and Thompson’s son, a firefighter in training, to stand with Thompson as he received the flag.
“If I’ve ever met anybody that was meant to be a firefighter… it was Paul Thompson,” mayor Jess Alumbaugh said.
David recognized Thompson’s experience undergoing training across the country, and his constant training of firefighters in the department. David also thanked Thompson’s wife, Janet, for supporting him throughout his career.
“She deserves a formal introduction for putting up with those 24-hour shifts,” David said. “We’re lifted up by our wives a lot.”
Thompson shared that his father inspired him to become a firefighter, and that he hopes his son has as rewarding of a career as he has.
“It was the best decision I’ve made besides marrying my wife and having the family I have,” Thompson said. “It was certainly a fulfilling occupation and certainly no regrets. It was a dream come true for me.”
David recognized Kilgore as a humble man.
“Tracy is a fine example of the persons we like to see at the Marion fire department,” David said. “I hold you in high regard as well and thank you for your service.”
Cowgill stated that he and Kilgore were hired onto the team on the same day, and became very close friends and worked as partners.
“We knew, every time we’d go to the door, we’d kick in a door, I’d say ‘I’m going right’ and he’d say ‘I’m going left,’” Cowgill said. “Tracy, you’re like a brother to me.”
Kilgore’s wife Jill was also recognized.
“He’s all mine now,” Jill said. “People ask if I’m going to get tired of him – absolutely not.”
