A local military veteran is loyally leading the charge to help fellow Indiana veterans through a major Marion event and more.
Tyler Wineinger is the vice president of the nonprofit Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club of Indiana which helps fulfill needs of Hoosier veterans. He joined in 2016 simply seeking the comradery he felt in the Marines, but years later, serving others through the club has become his greatest reward. Tyler and his team at Warrior Breed have helped hundreds of Indiana veterans in building wheelchair ramps, roof repair, assisting with bills, donating mobility scooters and bicycles, fulfilling other needs, and connecting vets to resources.
For seven consecutive years since 2017, Wineinger has coordinated a large team of volunteers including members from Warrior Breed to help run the annual Indy Airstrip Attack at the Marion Municipal Airport. His team assists with parking, sanitation, security, and more. All of the parking fees go to Warrior Breed’s mission to help Hoosier veterans. This year, they broke a record, raising over $13,000.
Wineinger has personally volunteered for Wreaths Across America, having presented the Marine Corps Wreath at the Marion National Cemetery in 2018. Over the years, Wineinger has given his time and resources to the VA Hospital. He has led Warrior Breed members to rebuild the VA greenhouse, plant fruit trees, build grape arbors, and donate gardening tools ... all to help inpatient vets have something to do for mental health.
Wineinger was born in Muncie, grew up in Florida, graduated from University High School in Orlando, served in the Marine Corps for nearly 6 years with combat duty in the Middle East, and later attended college, graduating from Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Orlando. He served two years with the Indiana Motorcycle Preservation Society. Wineinger has been a leader with Warrior Breed since 2017.
He expressed, “Giving back to those who sacrificed for our freedom is what I love to do more than anything, and Warrior Breed made it all possible. It has become a legacy that I’ve been proud to be a part of.”
Warrior Breed is always looking for vets who need help. Learn more at warriorbreedmc.com, or follow Warrior Breed MC Indiana on social media.
