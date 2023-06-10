91-year-old Marion resident June Robbins is going strong to help bring hope and smiles to others through craftiness and creativity.
After retiring from 22 years in the cafeteria at Kendall Elementary, then a couple more as a recorder for Grant County Government, Robbins was inspired by a friend who would volunteer at Gilead Ministries which provides support to those with life-threatening illnesses. Robbins started volunteering in the office, but on her own time started making lap blankets for the patients. To date, she has hand-crafted and donated over 100 blankets for Gilead as well as many more handmade items for others.
Robbins has a colorful factory of unique creations just waiting for a home. There are jar openers, tissue box covers, purses, bags, beaded necklaces, and much more. In her nineties, she continues to sew, knit, crochet, make jewelry, and even paint rocks. A stack of more blankets are awaiting delivery to patients at Gilead, and pillow cases will soon be delivered to the First Light Child Advocacy Center.
Robbins has also brought smiles through 18 years serving as a clown with the retired missionary group, Smile Seekers. She was named the Smile Seeker Clown of the Year in 2017.
Robbins also remains social with Twin City Bible Baptist Church and the XYZ Club standing for “Extra Years of Zest” for which she organizes brunches each month at different restaurants.
Robbins was born in Jonesboro, attended high school in Swayzee, and has lived in Marion most of her life. She and her late husband, Wayne, have two children, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
