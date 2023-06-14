‘Lola’ means ‘grandmother’ in Tagalog, the language of the Philippines. Andrea Vinluan, co-manager of Lolas’ at the Inn and College Inn Bed and Breakfast, jointly owned by her father, Darrell Thompson, and her brother, Jordon Thompson of Thompson Management LLC, was the first of the two operations managers to become a grandmother. As her husband is Filipino, her grandson calls her “Lola.” The name seemed fitting for the space since both Andrea and Krista Brown, co-manager, are grandmothers.
Friends for over two decades, Andrea and Krista have worked together in many capacities including an Airbnb business that they started with their husbands in 2019. When they took over management of the College Inn in 2023, they knew that part of the plan would be to open the Lolas’ at the Inn coffeehouse. They said it fits perfectly into their desire to create a welcoming and engaging space, and they love seeing the community come together in the space they dreamed of.
The house that Lolas’ is located was the boyhood home of Andrea and Krista’s friends. They expressed the joy that it has been to walk in those same halls and rooms and know that a special family lived and loved well in the space. The legacy and blessing of that family and that home is something they said they never want to take for granted. Thus, their dream for Lolas’ at the Inn is to “become a place where people want to be” and to “provide a welcoming, inviting space to encourage community and conversation.”
Lolas’ at the Inn offers a friendly, inviting environment, coffee cake and scones, and fresh brew and specialty coffees served with Henry’s Fresh Roast coffee. They also offer a variety of teas and lemonades. They recently expanded hours for the summer to be open more throughout the day on weekdays, except Friday.
Lolas’ at the Inn also offers coffee and pastry service for outside events. For the future, they are excited about the possibilities of their outdoor space and broadening their options for hosting private events.
They are located at 3910 S. Washington Street in Marion. Hours are Sun 4-9pm, Mon-Thurs 7am-9pm, and Fri 7am-12pm.
Follow Lolas’ at the Inn on Facebook, and also on Instagram.
