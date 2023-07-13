Chic Mercantile opened in October 2022 with the goal of bringing a high-end shopping experience with small town charm to Marion. They specialize in home décor and gifts, and rent their space out for events. The mercantile seemed hard to envision since it was a boarded-up gas station for 15+ years, but owner Abby Wilkinson had a clear vision for the space and made her dreams come true.
Wilkinson said, “The best part so far has been giving back to a community that has given so much to us! We love the people of Marion and all this city has to offer. Getting to spend our days with the people of Marion and sharing our love for Marion with the many people who ‘just pass through’ on State Road 15 is such a blessing.”
As Chic Mercantile approaches its first anniversary, they continue to grow. They want to continue hosting bi-monthly evening classes, and a market in October to celebrate. They have also been involved in the community through the United Way of Grant County, Radiant Health, and several churches in the area. They are proud to not only donate their time and resources serving, but to encourage others to get involved as well. They will have a team during United Way’s Day of Action and more than a handful of donated items for Radiant Health’s Crystal Ball.
Speaking of Chic Mercantile’s future, Wilkinson added, “We plan to continue serving this community with high-end and unique products. We are hoping to continue expanding our reach through adult and children’s classes as well as participating in local fairs and special events.”
She added, “Marion is an incredible town that offers hospitality, generosity, sincerity, and kindness when you engage and find your place to serve and experience the place as home – not just a ‘pass through.’ We would love to meet you. Have coffee on us, and let us tell you why we love it here!”
Chic Mercantile is at 1523 N. Wabash Ave., and online at chicmercantile.com. They are open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
