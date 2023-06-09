230609-MA-church.jpg

Allen Temple, located on South Washington Street, was dedicated in 1905.

 Photo provided by Allen Temple A.M.E. Church

Allen Temple A.M.E. Church is preparing to unveil an Indiana state historical marker on Sunday, June 11.

Allen Temple was established by Black residents who moved from the Weaver settlement to Marion and was dedicated in 1905.

