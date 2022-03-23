The Chronicle-Tribune in cooperation with the Gas City Area Chamber of Commerce and Marion-Grant County Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring a candidate forum for this year’s primary election.
The forum will be held April 7 at Sender Café, located at 100 S. Washington St., in Marion, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will stream live on Facebook to allow readers and the community to learn more about important contested races ahead of Primary Election Day May 3.
Organizers are asking the public to submit questions for candidates regarding critical issues related to the public offices up for election this year, including Grant County Prosecutor, Grant County Sheriff and Upland Town Council.
People interested in participating can upload questions to the following Google form at https://tinyurl.com/GC-candidate-forum or by visiting Chronicle-Tribune.com and searching “Grant County Candidate Forum Question Submission Form.” Questions may also be submitted to editor@chronicle-tribune.com.
Grant County Prosecutor
Rodney Faulk
Scott Hunt
Grant County Sheriff
Ed Beaty
Kevin Carmichael
Eric Fields
Del Garcia
Scott Haley
Upland Town Council
John Bonham (District 3)
Brian Hunt (District 3)
Jerry Briles (At-Large)
Ron Sutherland (At-Large)
Kevin Webb (At-Large)
The format of the forum will include a short introduction of the rules and procedures followed by two-minute opening statements from candidates. Following the introductions, a moderator will ask questions of each candidate, allowing two-minute reponses. Each candidate will answer the same questions. Following the question-answer portion of the forum, each candidate will get two minutes for closing statements.
Questions asked will be selected by the moderators and newspaper leadership teams.
Candidates wishing to participate in the forum may contact Chronicle-Tribune publisher Kelly Miller at 765-671-2230 or kmiller@pmginmi.com.
“We look forward to helping you and community come together to make decisions about the future of Grant County,” Miller said.
