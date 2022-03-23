Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.