State and local law enforcement are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy on Christmas Eve, according to Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey.
According to Dorsey, Gas City Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex on the 200 block of West South J Street at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Dec. 24 for a report of an infant who was not breathing.
When police arrived, the boy’s father stated he woke up and found the child not breathing, Dorsey said. Officers on the scene immediately began administering CPR to the child, and Marion General Hospital personnel arrived shortly thereafter, Dorsey said.
The boy was pronounced deceased at approximately 8:12 a.m., according to Dorsey, and then transported to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center for an autopsy.
Dorsey said the autopsy findings are pending and the investigation is ongoing. The name of the child had not been released as of deadline Tuesday.
The Gas City Police Department, Grant County Coroner, Indiana State Police and Department of Child Services are conducting the investigation, Dorsey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.