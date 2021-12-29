A Van Buren man faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted of felony charges filed after prosecutors say an infant suffered an opioid overdose while in the man’s care, according to court records.
Zacrey Kane Antrim, 26, faces a neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury charge, a Level 3 felony, an intimidation charge, a Level 6 felony, and a possession of a narcotic drug charge, a Level 6 felony, according to a probable cause affidavit filed this month in Grant County Superior Court I.
