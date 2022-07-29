Muncie’s Minnetrista Museums & Gardens and Interlock have partnered to make the childhood magic of the annual “Faeries, Sprites, & Lights” event accessible to everyone.
Every year, children flock to Minnetrista clad in their favorite magical faerie costumes to play in a whimsical imaginative wonderland in the Oakhurst gardens. The Minnetrista website described many activities families can enjoy together, including games, crafts, a theater show, live music and dancing and a bubble garden. Additionally, “kids and families are also encouraged to interact with the live characters and participate in our Faerie House Workshop and enjoy some Faerie Tea,” the website said.
